SAN FRANCISCO—On April 30, at 7:00 p.m. (PST) former Vice President, Kamala Harris will be a keynote speaker at the 20th Anniversary of the Emerge America Gala. The event will be held at the Palace Hotel located at; 2 New Montgomery St, San Francisco. The speakers are as follows.





Confirmed Speakers



Former Vice President, Kamala Harris (D-CA)



The Emerge President and CEO, A’ Shanti Cholar



Former State Rep.(D-VA), Abigail Spanberger



Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-MI)



Senator Cindy Nava (D-NM)



U.S. Attorney, Amanda Edwards(D-TX)



Abortion Activist, Deja Foxx (D-AZ)



Attending Virtually



Former U.S. Secretary Deb Haaland (D-NM)



Governor, Katie Hobbs (D-AZ)







According to the Emerge website, registration begins in the regency foyer at 6:30 p.m.



The Evening Gala, Dinner & Fundraiser will be in the Grand Ballroom beginning promptly at 7:00 p.m. (PST)



Closing Remarks begin at 8:30 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom



More information on tickets and seating availability may be found on the Emerge website.



Multiple news reports indicate that Vice President Kamala Harris will use her time on the podium to slander President Donald Trump who is currently completing his first 100 days in office.



Secondary reports surfaced that Harris is considering another political run this time, for Governor of California, and that attendance at the Emerge Gala will help the former Vice President discern what her political future may hold.







