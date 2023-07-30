UNITED STATES—On July 28, on the radio talk show, Rick and Bubba streaming nationwide on podcasts, and Itunes across the U.S., radio hosts, Rick Burgess, tackled the gaffs of Vice President, Kamala Harris, noting that they have become nearly as frequent as those of President Biden. With that, came the memories of gaffs gone by.



In today’s show, Rick Burgess of the Rick and Bubba Show recalled an interview, on March 15, Vice President, Kamala Harris was interviewed on, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. A replay of the interview was heard when Colbert asked the Vice President of the United States, what her role was. Colbert was asking, “What do you do?” Harris had no response. The silence was deafening.



The Vice President was roasted on social media for reportedly, “Bumbling,” at the Roundtable on Artificial Intelligence with labor and civil rights leaders.



“I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing. First of all, it’s two letters. It means Artificial Intelligence, but ultimately what it is, is it’s about machine learning.”



“And so, the machine is taught…and part of the issue here is what information is going into the machine that will then determine…and we can predict then, if we think about what information is going in, what then will be produced in terms of decisions and opinions that may be made through that process.”





As an alumna, Vice President Kamala Harris, along with second gentleman, Doug Emhoff visited the Bison locker room at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa to give the NCAA team a pep talk following their 20-point loss during March Madness to the number one seed, the University of Kansas Jayhawks. The final score was 22-12 Jayhawks.



“You made all us Bison so proud…so you keep playing with chin up and shoulders back because you showed the world who Bison are. I was at Howard back in the day, where we were just happy that there was a game, much less to get to this place!”



On July 14, Vice President, Kamala Harris was a featured speaker at the conclusion of the Investing in America tour at Coppin State University in Baltimore Maryland. The Vice President’s speech, was focused on, The Inflation Reduction Act.



“When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water.”



On March 9, 2022, when Vice President Kamala Harris was in a joint press conference with President Andrzej Duda in Poland. Harris was asked whether the United States could take more refugees. It was a very serious matter. Harris burst into laughter, and looked to President Duda, and said, “A friend in need is a friend indeed.” President Duda then spoke for her.