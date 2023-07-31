HOLLYWOOD HILLS— A 32-year-old male security guard was fatally beaten by a group of seven to eleven suspects outside of the Dragonfly nightclub at 6510 Santa Monica Boulevard on Sunday, July 30. The Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying and arresting the suspects involved, LAPD released in a statement.

At around 2:00 a.m., LAPD Hollywood Division officers responded to a radio call about an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arriving, officers were directed to the victim lying on the ground, unconscious and not breathing.

The victim – whose name has been identified as Daniel, according to Citizen app – was working as a security guard for a Tee Grizzley show, an artist from Detroit, at the venue. A group of seven to eleven, Black males in their 20s, confronted Daniel – for reasons unknown at this time – and caused the victim to lose his footing and fall to the street. The suspects proceeded to kick and stomp on the victim on the ground, then fled on foot heading westbound on Santa Monica Boulevard to southbound Hudson Avenue.

Officers summoned the Los Angeles Fire Department to the scene, who transported Daniel to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The motive behind the brutal attack and the identities of the suspects are unknown at this time. The full identity of the victim, Daniel, has not yet been disclosed either.

This remains an open investigation and anyone with additional information is urged to call Operations West Bureau Homicide Division, at (213) 382-9470. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.