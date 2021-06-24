UNITED STATES—If you love country songs with a dash of pop and R&B, you will surely be in the know of American singer-songwriter Kane Brown. If you are already a die-hard fan of this 27-year-old singer, you will be pleased to know that the singer is set to embark on the Kane Brown tour! If you want to be part of the Kane Brown tour, you will have to be very alert and keep checking the schedule to find the best dates. You could even get some cheap Kane Brown tickets when you visit some of the trusted websites. With the Kane Brown presale tickets, you may stand a chance for a Kane Brown meet and greet! So, don’t waste any precious minute, and make sure that you check out the Kane Brown tour dates beforehand.



Born Kane Allen Brown, this singer first shot to fame in the music industry with the help of social media. Among the many song covers he uploaded, his cover song I Don’t Dance by Lee Brice allowed him to gain more public attention. Soon enough, his cover song Check Yes or No by George Strait, which he released in 2015, went on to receive as many as seven million views! By June 2015, he released Closer, his debut EP, which was placed at number 22 on the charts of Top Country Albums.

In October the same year, Kane Brown released his single Used to Love You Sober. In just two days, 38,000 copies were sold, and it reached the top two position on the charts of Country Digital Songs. The next month, he released Last Minute Late Night, debuting at the number nine spot again on the chart of Country Digital Songs. This was then followed by I Love That I Hate You, selling 17,000 copies in just the first week!

Ain’t No Stopping Us Now was the promotional single released in 2016 ahead of Kane Brown’s debut album. The same year in December, he released his self-titled debut album, which went on to secure the number ten spot on the US Billboard 200. The album contained the hit song What Ifs, which was certified five times platinum. It was also the number one hit on the charts of Billboard Country Airplay, while spending five weeks on top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. By 2017, Kane Brown was the first artist to have simultaneous top songs on the five main country charts, namely Country Streaming Songs, Hot Country Songs, Country Digital Song Sales, Country Airplay, and Top Country Albums.

In June 2018, Kane Brown released the song Lose It, which was the lead single for his then upcoming album, Experiment. In November, he released the album, and it went on to be his first number one album on the chart of Billboard 200 albums. During 2018 and 2019, Kane Brown collaborated with several artists like Digital Farm Animals, Camila Cabello, Becky G, along with Khalid for the remix of his song Saturday Nights. He also collaborated with Marshmello for the song One Thing Right, which was released in August 2019. This was Kane Brown’s first release on Mainstream Pop Radio.

Before releasing Mixtape, Vol. 1, his third EP, in 2020, Kane Brown released the tracks Cool Again, Worldwide Beautiful, and Be Like That, a collaboration with Swae Lee and Khalid. Soon after the EP’s release, Kane Brown embarked on a drive-in concert which was held at more than 200 theaters in the US. In October 2020, he released the song Worship You, the fourth single from his third EP. The next month, he performed at the AT&T Stadium, which was a pre-recorded halftime show during the Thanksgiving Thursday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team.

In February 2021, Kane Brown went on to launch 1021 Entertainment, his own label, which is in association with Sony Nashville.

Having achieved such great heights in a matter of five years, Kane Brown is surely one of the artists to watch out for in the music industry. This is evident by the fact that in 2021, he was the first black person to win the ACM Award for the category Video of the Year! Kane Brown has several accolades to his name, including four American Music Awards, two CMT Music Awards, and three Taste of Country Fan Choice Awards.

How Much Are Kane Brown Tickets?

With tickets ranging around $40, you will be able to witness a spectacular performance by purchasing the Kane Brown tickets.

If you have been wanting to be part of a Kane Brown concert for a long time, you would want to look out for some cheap 2021 Kane Brown tickets.

Yes, Kane Brown is set to light the stage on fire with his 2021 tour!

Some of the places you can watch him perform include New Orleans, San Antonio, Denver, and Salt Lake City.

Kane Brown tickets for 2021 are now up for grabs!

For the 2021 Kane Brown Tour, Restless Road is set to be the opening act!

Typically, any Kane Brown tour will go on for 90 minutes to two hours. Depending on the opening act and encore, you may also get the chance to watch him perform some of his greatest hits that are not on the tour show list!

Is Kane Brown Touring?

Yes, at present, Kane Brown is touring two countries and has several concerts lined up in various cities.