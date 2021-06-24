SANTA MONICA- On Thursday, June 24, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced that charges have been filed against Harold Dwayne Willis, a 29-year-old male, for his involvement in a shooting.

On June 20, at approximately 8:08 a.m., Officers with the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to the 1900 block of Main Street to investigate a shooting that occurred. Upon arrival, they met with the victim, who told them that he was walking with his stepson when he saw Willis, who is known to him. Willis then followed the victim as they exchanged words.

It is alleged that the victim was expressing his displeasure of Willis having any contact with his stepson when Willis retrieved a handgun from his waistband and struck the victim on the top of the head with it. Willis then pointed the firearm at the victim and fired at him. The victim was not struck by the bullet and was able to run into Star Liquor located at 1929 Main St and summoned for help. Willis then fled eastbound on foot and an SMPD Officer located Willis at Pico and 3rd. Willis failed to comply with the officer’s commands and ran into El Texate Restaurant located at 316 Pico Boulevard. Officers then made entry into the restaurant, and successfully took him into custody. Officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun on Willis with one spent casing lodged in the chamber.

Willis is being charged with a total of seven offenses, including Attempted Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident can contact Detective Murphy with the Criminal Investigations Division at (310) 458-8941 or by email at nicole.murphy@smgov.net.