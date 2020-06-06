BEL AIR—Musician Kanye West has donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, as a representative for West told CNN on Thursday, June 4.

A 529-education plan was established for Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd, which will cover all college tuition for the six-year-old. Funding will also be used for legal fees for both Arbery and Taylor’s families.

The donations will be given to Black-owned businesses in financial crisis due to COVD-19 in West’s hometown of Chicago and other cities.

Rapper, producer, and artist Kanye West recently appeared at a protest for George Floyd in Chicago’s Southside aimed to remove the Chicago Police Department from Chicago Public Schools. West left the protest as the attention turned to him over the message of the protest.

Gianna Floyd was seen in a video posted on Instagram saying, “Daddy changed the world.”

On Tuesday, June 2, the Minneapolis school board announced they would be ending their contract with the Minneapolis Police Department for security officers in schools. School board member, Nelson Inz said: “We cannot continue to be in partnership with an organization that has the culture of violence and racism that the Minneapolis police department has historically demonstrated.”

Breonna Taylor was an EMT shot at least eight times in March when officers entered her apartment while she was asleep. Friday, June 5, would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday. Ahmaud Arbery was murdered while going on a run in Brunswick, Georgia on February 23. George Floyd was murdered when a police officer pressed his knee upon Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

All three of Arbery’s murderers have been arrested, and the four officers involved in Floyd’s murder have been arrested. Officers connected to Floyd’s death appeared in court on Thursday, June 4. No officers have been charged or arrested in the death of Breonna Taylor.

West’s donation comes after nine days of protesting, rioting, looting, across the United States, and the world in response to the murder of George Floyd.