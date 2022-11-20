UNITED STATES—As of Thursday, November 17, the election results for Maricopa County, Arizona, have not been tallied yet Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs has publicly declared victory over her opponent, former news anchor, Kari Lake.

Kari Lake did not concede following reports of delays at the polling stations due to faulty voting machines, printers running out of ink, and uncounted ballots.

On her Twitter page, Kari Lake shared the voting frustrations of one Arizonian, an individual called, “Shalissa.”

“Shalissa arrives [at] 5:45 a.m. to vote before work Tabulator rejects ballot 7 a.m: tech arrives, can’t fix, tells people to put [the] ballot in Box3 or leave She stays 8:30 a.m.: Dominion arrives/resets machine No luck She looks at [the] ballot. [The] ink is faded Unreadable 9 a.m. She misses work.”

On the Secretary of State’s webpage, Katie Hobbs has the following message:



“The unofficial General election results will display at the bottom below starting at 8:00 p.m. starting on November 8, 2022. Please be aware these are unofficial results. The state canvass of the General Election will be held on December 5, 2022, and the official results will be published on that date. Counties will provide ballot progress information as soon as they are able.”



The tallies, thus far, on the SOS webpage are as follows:



For U.S. Senate, Democrat Mark Kelly is currently carrying 51.4 percent of the vote while Republican Blake Masters holds 46.5 percent.



In the Governor’s race, Democrat Katie Hobbs holds 50.3 percent of the Vote. Republican, Kari Lake kept 49.7 percent.



For Secretary of State, Democrat Adrian Fontes is carrying 52.4 percent of the vote. Republican Mark Finchem has 47.6 percent of the vote.



In the Attorney General’s race, Democrat Kris Mayes and Republican Abraham Hamedeh are both currently carrying 50 percent of the vote each.



The State Treasurer has Republican Kimberly Yee ahead with 55.7 percent of the vote. Her Democrat contender, Martin Quezada is carrying 44.3 percent of the vote.



For Superintendent of public schools, Republican Tom Horne is in the lead with 50.2 percent of the vote. Democrat Kathy Hoffman has 49.8 percent.



The printers that were not serviced with ink and toner affected 17,000 ballots. Thousands of ballots have yet to be counted.

Apache county has 300 early votes, and 210 provisional equaling 510 ballots, yet to be processed.



Graham county has 11 early ballots left to process.



Maricopa County has 4,750 early ballots, 409 provisional ballots, and 2,900 ballots ready to be tabulated equaling 8,059 ballots left to process.



Pima County has 2 early ballots, and 2,081 provisional ballots equaling 2,083 ballots yet to process. According to the chart, there is a total of 10,663 uncounted ballots.



Gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake has been under scrutiny and called a “denier,” for not conceding to Katie Hobbs.

During the 2020 Presidential election, a forensic audit was called for Maricopa County following reports of discrepancies in approximately 100,000 ballots.

Following an investigation, Arizona S.O.S., Katie Hobbs, reported that thousands of voters used Federal Ballots. Federal ballots are normally only used in special circumstances such as when soldiers are deployed.