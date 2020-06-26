HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Karina Smirnoff of “Dancing With the Stars” has listed her Hollywood Hills mansion for the price of $1.8 million.

Smirnoff moved into the three bedroom, 2.5 bath home located at 2975 Hollyridge Drive back in 2013 for $1.25 million, a $550k decrease from the current asking price of $1.8 million. The home was built in 2004 and set back on the hills of Hollywood.

The 1,914-square-foot home has a two levels, with views of the canyon and the Hollywood sign.

According to the listing the home offers recessed lighting, high ceilings, and large windows which provide plenty of natural light graces this home.

The open floor plan of the living and adjoining dining area offer a brick fireplace and plenty of space. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an abundance of cabinet space and granite countertops.

The two bedrooms located in the basement and the master suite located on the second floor all have balcony access.

Other amenities include a game room in the basement, an office space, a large family room and a laundry area. The mansion is being offered fully furnished according to the listing on Rodeo Realty.

Smirnoff born in the Ukraine and immigrated to America in 1993. She became involved with ballroom dancing since age 11 and has gone on to win the title at the UK Open, is a three-time champion at the US Open, two-time champion at the Asian Open, five-time champion at the Dutch Open and five-time US National Professional Champion.

She has taken second at the British Open Blackpool Dance Festival and she is the first woman to also ever make the “British Professional Final” with three different partners. Smirnoff is known for her work on “Dancing With the Stars,” winning season 13 of the show with dance partner Army veteran and soap opera actor J.R. Martinez.

Smirnoff recently had a baby, a son named Theo Gabriel in April of 2020.