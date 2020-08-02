HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Renowned tattoo artist Kat Von D listed her Hollywood Hills home for $3.4 million on Wednesday, July 29. It is described as a “walled, gated and private artist’s retreat.”

Von D — born Katherine Von Drachenberg — is also a model, author, television star, and entrepreneur. The 38-year-old previously owned a makeup line named after her, but sold it earlier this year.

Located at 1818 Outpost Dr., the lot spans over 8,500 square feet and has two parking spaces in a detached garage. The house alone is 4,148 square-feet-large, containing 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. A guesthouse is built on the grounds as well. As per the official description, many “original details” remain intact in the 1927 home.

“Upgrades to systems” have been made; the kitchen is complete with “high end appliances” while the living room boasts a “retractable projection screen with surround sound.” Outdoor facilities include a barbecue area, fire pit, and spa. It is noted that there is sufficient space for a pool to be built.

Von D purchased the property in 2011 for $2.175 million. If it is sold at list price, she stands to earn a profit of up to $1.225 million.

Jamie Blake Sher of The Sher Group holds the listing. He can be contacted at (323) 304-2455.