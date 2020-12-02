SANTA MONICA— On November 30, Headspace and Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud announced its collaboration to create mindful living content on the app and LOL channel.

Headspace studio is a multi-platform content studio along with being the global leader in meditation and mindfulness.

LOL studio is a multi-platform network founded by Kevin Hart. Harts social media presence has inclined since the launch of the LOL brand and brought in at least 100+ million new followers.

The motive behind app will use both comedic and mindfulness techniques to inspire and motivate individuals.

“Partnering with Headspace to bring wellness and positivity to everyone through premium comedic content delivers on our mission at LOL to keep the world laughing together,” said Founder and Chairman of Laugh Out Loud, Kevin Hart. “LOL Studios and Headspace are bringing a diverse set of comedians together in Meditate With Me and I am sharing my own journey with Mindful Runs and Energy Shots, seamlessly fusing comedy with wellness”.

Expected to roll out this upcoming January, the collaboration will have a vary of topics to review. The Meditate With Me-YouTube series, will focus on multiple comedians meditation journey along with inner monologues or the thought process as they sit down and meditate. Some of the comedians participating within this segment will be Kevin Hart, Hasan Minaj, Amanda Seales and Deon Cole. The episodes will go live on the LOL network YouTube channel.

Another segment within app will be the Daily “energy shots with Kevin Hart”. Headspace’s daily wake up is designed to help individuals have a productive start to one’s day with mindful notes promoting its subscribers to make healthier options based on the five key elements. The five traits are meditation, sleeping, moving, eating, and playing.

Another sub-category is going to be Mindful Runs with Kevin Hart. Headspace’s move function was designed for individuals to strengthen their minds and body’s while trying to make working out fun.

“Headspace and Kevin Hart share a passion for bringing joy to people around the world. So, our partnership with LOL Studios is an organic opportunity to merge the worlds of comedy and mindfulness together to make our planet a healthier and happier place,” stated Sam Rogoway, Chief Content and Product Officer at Headspace. “We are excited to break new ground with Kevin and LOL by introducing mindfulness concepts through inspirational comedy.”

Headspace studios has also had other collaborations with companies such as BBC Studios Natural History Unit. The company has worked within children brands, helping children understanding their emotions and providing social learning tools, some brands mentioned are Mattel and Sesame Street.

The Headspace app is available in 190 different countries and has more than 65 million subscribers. This app is one of the first of its kind, as it is still the leading meditation app in mindfulness and mental training.

“Headspace has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies, Apple’s Best of 2018, Samsung’s Best of 2019 and one of CB Insights’ top digital health companies, along with being selected for five Webby Awards in health and fitness between 2018 and 2019”.