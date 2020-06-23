WEST HOLLYWOOD — The fictional restaurant “Mooby’s” from Kevin Smith’s movies has reopened in West Hollywood on June 19.

The restaurant was originally a fictional place. It was featured in some of Kevin Smith’s movies, such as “Dogma,” “Clerks II” and the “Jay and Silent Bob” franchise.

It came to life in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, opening from April 19 through April 25 exclusively partnered with food-delivery service Postmates.

The restaurant is located on 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood.

The restaurant is offering an interactive pick-up experience. For $30 per person, customers will get a Mooby’s meal, and also have the opportunity to take pictures with memorabilia from Smith’s movies. The experience also includes access to exclusive merchandise from the restaurant.

Mooby’s is “holding off on dine-in service, so you may eat your meal on our patio while social distancing or take the meal home,” the restaurant says on its website. Booking, which started last week on June 11, is currently available through July 31. The restaurant encourages customers to book in advance.

Meals include “Mobby’s Main” and “Salt Lick Side.” The restaurant also offers vegan options. Customers can order a Beyond Meat Cow Tipper Burger, as well as vegan versions of sausage muffins and lasagna. Chocolate Covered Pretzels and Hater Totz are also available.

The restaurant will donate its first week proceedings to the non-profit organization “Clean Up South Central,” Smith said in an Instagram post.

Actress Rosario Dawson, who played Becky in Smith’s “Clerks II,” stopped by the restaurant on June 20. Smith shared pictures on his Instagram account.