SANTA MONICA — On Tuesday, July 14, the Santa Monica City Council appointed Kristin McCowan to the council temporarily due to the vacant seat.

McCowan is filling in for Greg Morena, who resigned in June. She is Santa Monica’s first black woman to serve as a council member, selected from 109 candidates who applied for the position. Council member Gleam Davis initially nominated McCowan at the council meeting. Former council member Morena also supported McCowan, as they were high school friends. She is a second-generation residing in Santa Monica in Pico neighborhood and attended both Santa Monica schools and college. She is currently living with her two children and husband, Albert.

After beginning her career in Washington D.C. as a presidential appointee in the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Executive Office of President Obama, she returned to Santa Monica. She was also employed as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Chief of Protocol and Director of International Relations. In addition, she is currently the Executive Director for Getty House Foundation. She has been involved in numerous organizations including St. Monica Catholic Community, YMCA and St. Joseph’s Center. Her goals stated in the application include, “Representing her generation on the Council, economic recovery and economic justice, restoring community support and public safety, and increase opportunities for historically disenfranchised and vulnerable communities.”

Her term lasts until the November election. Council member McCowan will need to run in the election in November to continue to serve in the seat through November 2022. The election nomination opened this week. For more information, please visit www.smvote.org