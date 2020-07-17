CALABASAS — According to police reports, Benjamin Keough, 27, the son of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough and the grandson of the late American Singer and Actor Elvis Presley was pronounced deceased in his home in Calabasas on Sunday, July 12.

Benjamin’s death was presumed to be caused by a gunshot wound through the mouth (intraoral). The LA County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on July 13 confirming that Benjamin Keough’s death has been ruled as an apparent suicide.

Benjamin was born on October 21, 1992, in Tampa, Florida. He is the only grandson of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Benjamin kept much of his life private. He may have been suffering from depression, as friends of his noticed his head was in a fog. He was the spitting image of his grandfather Elvis Presley who died August 16, 1977, in Memphis, Tennessee from cardiac arrhythmia. Although Benjamin kept a low profile, he signed a deal in 2009 with Universal to record music, but the albums were never released.

Prior to Benjamin’s death, the family was forced to vacate their $1.8 million home due to a problem with mold on both sides of the home. Lisa, Ben, and the twins were living in a hotel. Benjamin went back to the Calabasas home on the weekend of his death. Mold sickness can cause several types of medical issues, including depression, suicide, and even death.

Detectives from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to Presley home in response to a rescue call. During an investigation of the premises, Benjamin’s body was found with a gunshot wound to the upper torso of his body. Police reports indicate Benjamin’s girlfriend Diana Pinto was in the house at the same time as him, yet he wasn’t discovered until early the next morning. Pinto was interviewed by police and reported that she begged him “don’t do it” in the moments before he shot himself.

Pinto and Keough were dating for 2 years. Pinto works at Fox as a post-production coordinator.

Benjamin’s siblings are 11-year-old twins Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood. Benjamin’s older sister Riley, 31, is well known in Hollywood for the roles she was cast in films “The Lodge,” “Logan Lucky,” “The Girlfriend Experience” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Canyon News attempted to contact Diana Pinto for comment but there has been no response.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives will continue their investigation into the death of Benjamin Keough.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).