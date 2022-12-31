WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, December 27, the Missouri-born and raised owner of the Los Angeles Rams, Stan Kroenke, purchased The Village Shopping Mall near the Rams stadium. Kroenke bought the mall from Unibail-Rodamco Westfield (URW) for $325 million.





Reports indicate that Kroenke may turn one of his shopping center purchases into a training facility for the Rams who have been reportedly attending a training camp at a Lutheran Church facility in Thousand Oaks since returning to Los Angeles.



Kroenke’s purchase did not include the nearby Westfield Topanga Shopping Center that is currently being renovated. URW sold another property in Arcadia, California for $537.5 million. Together, these sales are among the largest commercial deals made in 2022 nationwide.



In addition, Kroenke’s group purchased the Promenade Mall from Unibail earlier this year along with the old Anthem property in Warner Center. The entitlements for The Promenade already included approved plans for a stadium, but Kroenke did not indicate that either facility would be utilized for training purposes for the Rams.



