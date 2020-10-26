CALIFORNIA — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced on Friday, October 23, that more personal care services, such as tattoo parlors and massage therapy, can reopen indoors.

The department categorizes as “personal care” services “esthetician, skin care and cosmetology services; non-medical electrology; body art professionals, tattoo parlors, microblading and permanent make- up; piercing shops; massage therapy (non-healthcare); tanning services; nail salons; hair salons and barbershops,” among others.

“Since indoor activities carry higher risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, especially in spaces with poor ventilation, it is critical that facilities ensure that appropriate physical distancing is maintained,” the department said in the announcement.

The new update also establishes a number of safety measures that personal care businesses will need to take to minimize exposure to COVID-19. Businesses will be required to ensure “that customers and staff wear face coverings at all times, hand hygiene is strictly observed, enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the facility is maintained, and that ventilation is optimized.”

For tattoo parlors and piercing shops, for instance, no tattooing or piercing will be permitted in the mouth and nose area. Workers should provide services to “one customer at a time,” officials added.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced on Tuesday, October 20, that personal care businesses would be included among businesses that could reopen in counties under “purple tier” to “Tier 1” status.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health reported on Sunday, October 25, 830 new cases and four deaths. The department categorized these numbers as “low” and added that they reflect “reporting delays over the weekend.”

The percentage of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the ICU has remained consistent at around 29 percent throughout the week, according to Public Health reports. To date, Los Angels County has reported 299,760 cases and 6,993 deaths.