ARLINGTON, TX—Just barely two weeks after the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA Title, the Los Angeles Dodgers have once again reached The World Series, giving hope, inspiration and joy to a city that continues to be resilient in the face of adversity. Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, October 23 from Globe Life Field was a methodical victory for the Los Angeles Dodgers, easily defeating the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-2, to take a 2-1 series lead.

It was a rout from the beginning as Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner crushed his 11th home run of the playoffs, tying Duke Snyder for most homeruns by a Dodger in a postseason. Ace Walker Buhler strangled the Rays over six innings; pitching a no hitter until the fifth inning while only allowing three hits over six innings, striking out ten.

Los Angeles is famous for being a car town; whether it’s being caught up in bumper to bumper traffic on the congested freeways, or cruising down Sunset Boulevard. The culture is obsessed with the automobile. The Dodger faithful crowded the otherwise vacant parking lot of Dodgers Stadium to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers on a jumbotron. The horns blaring, the camaraderie and the sense of community is the reason sports exist in the first place. The Dodgers Drive-in costs $75 per car. I strongly recommend it.

On a night when the bats were scorching, the Dodgers keep setting records. It was the sixth consecutive game hitting multiple HR’s, an MLB record. In addition, their potent offense scored 5 runs with 2 outs. Rays pitcher Chad Morton has been nearly flawless this postseason run, his 0.57 ERA, alongside with his three wins in October meant little to the Dodgers.

In the third inning, a single by Turner followed by a Max Muncy single made it 3-0 early. It only got better from there. In the fourth, Austin Barnes executed a perfect squeeze bunt for a run.

“They ask me to do something, I’ve got to do it. Runs are at a premium in the postseason,” said Barnes post game. Barnes is primarily known as a steady catcher- his hot bat is just another weapon in this potent and explosive offense.

Both teams eked out Game 7 wins In their respective championship series, the Rays held off the Houston Astros (CHEATERS), earning the franchise their second trip to the World Series

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 World Series is being played at Globe Life Field in Arlington Texas. A total of 11,500 fans attended the game. Looking to exercise the demons of the recent past, the Boys in Blue made the World Series in 2017 and 2018, yet sadly failed to get the job done. Third time’s the charm!

Trailing 3-1 to the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS, the Dodgers rallied to force a Game 7 for the ages. Kike Hernandez tied the game in the fifth inning, outfielder Mookie Betts climbed the wall reached his glove to rob a home run away. In the top of the seventh, Cody Bellinger nearly ripped the seams off the ball, dropped his bat and admired it sailing to right field for the go ahead home run.

Another MLB postseason record: The Los Angeles Dodgers have scored 50 runs.



Since this is L.A. after all, it should come as no surprise the Dodgers have the big name stars, with names and bats like Seager, Bellinger, Turner and Betts. It seems apparent the Tampa Bay Rays cannot match the juggernaut offense on display.



As for the Rays, a new star has emerged this postseason named Randy Arozarena, who smacked his eighth homer these playoffs. Their bullpen has been reliable down the stretch, whereas it is the Achilles heel for the Dodgers, late inning meltdowns have haunted and dashed our hopes in past playoff appearances.



I predict the Los Angeles Dodgers will defeat the Tampa Bay Rays in six games, winning their first World Series since 1988.



Dodgers shortstop, and NLCS MVP Corey Seager has been nothing short of sensational in this whirlwind of a season. His postseason numbers are gaudy, .310 batting average, six home runs and 15 RBI’s. However, the Dodgers have experience and confidence to finally get over the hump. ONLY TWO MORE