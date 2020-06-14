GRIFFITH PARK─ Officials announced on Thursday, June 11, that the Los Angeles Zoo and Autry National Museum will remain closed. This is despite the attractions being given clearance to reopen as of Friday, June 12.

The L.A. Zoo intends to stay closed until at least July to make the proper safety preparations. This includes installing directional signage encouraging social distancing and closing indoor spaces and high-touch areas. Upon reopening, all visitors and staff will be required to wear face coverings. Cleaning and sanitization will also be increased. All of this is to ensure the safety of visitors, staff, and animals.

The Autry Museum, which is near the L.A. Zoo, will also remain closed. It has canceled its public programs, events, and tours until July 31. This also extends to the Autry-owned Mount Washington’s Southwest Museum.

In a statement, the museum said: “While you may have heard that Los Angeles museums are allowed to reopen by a particular date, the Autry is setting its own, institution-specific reopen date, in order to assure adequate preparations for a safe and enjoyable visitor experience.”

However, not all attractions are extending their closures. The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach will reopen to the public Sunday, June 14. It will implement necessary precautions, check temperatures upon arrival, and reduce its visitors to 25 percent of maximum occupancy. The San Diego Zoo will reopen on Saturday, June 20. Though it will not check temperatures of visitors, it will follow other practices and operate at below 50 percent of normal capacity.

For further information regarding the Los Angeles Zoo visit www.lazoo.org.

For further information regarding the Autry National Museum visit https://theautry.org/.