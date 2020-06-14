HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Michael McDonald, who acted in “Scrubs” and directed several episodes of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (widely known as “B99”), listed his Hollywood Hills home for $2.979 million on Wednesday, June 10.

Located at 2581 La Castana Dr., the “Tuscan”-style villa spans 2,756 square feet. The entire lot is close to 8,000 square feet large. There are 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, including 2 master suites with french doors and backyard access. All bedrooms are situated on the second floor.

On the first floor, “an elegant foyer entrance” opens into a spacious living room featuring high ceilings and a fireplace – “perfect for a romantic night at home or a star-studded soirée,” according to the official description. The home boasts canyon views, as well as a “stunning antique chandelier” and a sub-zero refrigerator.

Recreational facilities include a private pool, “secluded” spa, BBQ set, and family-cum-game room.

Public records show that McDonald purchased the property in late 2004 for $1.979 million. If it is sold at list price, he stands to earn a profit of up to $1 million.

Schools nearby include Valley View Elementary, Hubert Howe Bancroft Middle, Fairfax Senior High, and Whitman Continuation, all of which are within 3 miles of the home.

The property is held by Frank Andriolo of Sotheby’s International Realty. He can be contacted at (323) 821-4448 or (323) 665-1700. View the listing here.