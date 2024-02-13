BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills disclosed information on its website that individual who own a home and it is your principal place of residence on January 1, you may apply for an exemption of $7,000 from your assessed value. New property owners will automatically receive a Homeowners’ Property Tax Exemption Claim Form (BOE-266/ASSR-515).

Homeowners’ Exemptions may also apply to a supplemental assessment if the prior owner did not claim the exemption. Further instructions are included with the claim form which is available by clicking on the “Forms” tab.

Individuals that are eligible and would like to apply for the exemption, can download, complete, sign, and return form BOE-266/ASSR-515 claim form by mail to the office address below:

Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office

500 W. Temple St. Room 227

Los Angeles, CA 90012

For the security of one’s data the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office does not accept electronically transmitted documents with sensitive personal information. Follow the instructions on the form and complete the required information.

For more details or additional help use the Contact Form. One of the Teams will provide you additional instructions via email or can confirm receipt of a previously mailed claim.

Homeowners’ Exemption versus Homestead Exemptions

Homeowners’ Exemption is a statutory tax provision, which provides a homeowner a $7,000 reduction off the taxable value on their primary residence. With an approximate 1 percent property tax rate, the exemption provides roughly a $70 annual saving off your property taxes.

Homestead Exemption is a civil code provision, which may protect part of the homes equity from creditors. It has no application in property assessment or taxation. For more details on automatic and declaring a Homestead Exemption visit Department of Consumer & Business Affairs’ website on Homestead Protection.

For more information on filing visit the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorder’s Homestead Exemption page for forms and filing requirements. They can also be reached at 1 (800) 201-8999. The Registrar Recorder’s Office is the authorized county agency to record deeds and Declarations of Homestead.