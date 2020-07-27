WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the death of a fellow deputy and his daughter in an off-duty accident on Saturday, July 25. Deputy Dennis Gill, who was hired back in 2000 and served a “variety of assignments, including custody at the North County Correctional Facility, court services at Pasadena Court, patrol at West Hollywood Station, Crescenta Valley Station, and County Services Bureau,” was vacationing in Oregon with his family in the time of the accident.

Gill lost his life from the aftermath of a collision while his daughter, 14, and son, age 11, were in the vehicle with him. His daughter was pronounced deceased as well.

In a Facebook post made by LASD they state, “No matter where he went, Dennis was very well liked by his peers and respected for the extra duties he took on.”

We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Deputy Dennis Gill. In the early morning hours of Saturday, July 25,… Posted by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, July 25, 2020

They go on to say, “Today, the Department is suffering from a tremendous loss. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of Deputy Gill. We lost a great partner, friend and a public servant. Department personnel are with the family offering support during this challenging time, as we work through this tragedy.”

The accident is currently under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon.