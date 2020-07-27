HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue at around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 26.

The Hollywood Division of the Los Angels Police Department tweeted that Ramon Roque Monreal, 33, of El Paso, Texas has been arrested for murder in connection to the incident. Officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department found Monreal in Carson, 25 miles away from the scene. His bail was set at $3 million.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to “a radio call of street racing at the intersection of Hollywood & Highland,” the LAPD tweeted.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video of the incident shared on social media shows an altercation erupting after Monreal is knocked to the ground by another man. Three shots are heard, as the men struggle on the ground. The crowd surrounding the fight flees after the gunshots go off.

In the video, the man operating the camera says another man appeared to have been hit in the leg.

The LAPD is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470.