SANTA MONICA— On Monday, November 2 The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has announced they will be offering free rides on all Metro trains and buses on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, starting at 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The Metro’s Bike Share program will also be providing free fares for the first 30 minutes, with a charge of $1.75 every 30 minutes thereafter. Vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Metro is also offering Vote-by-Mail drop-off boxes at 19 bus and rail locations.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation, Pasadena Transit, Culver City Bus, Glendale, and the Palos Verdes Peninsula Transit Authority will be partnering with Metro to provide free or reduced-fare services as well. Metros Board of Directors voted in 2019, to permanently offer free rides every statewide and federal election days in order to make it easier for people to travel to polling places and encourage voter turnout.

Metro bus and rail stations where the public can drop off their ballots include Union Station and the El Monte Station. Union Station can be reached via the B (Red), L (Gold), D (Purple), and J (Silver Lanes) and the El Monte Station by the J Line (Silver). On the E Line (Expo): Expo/Vermont, Downtown Santa Monica Stations, and La Cienega/Jefferson. On the D (Purple) and B (Red) Lines: North Hollywood, Hollywood/Western, 7th Street Metro Center in downtown Los Angeles, Vermont/Santa Monica, Union Station, and Wilshire/Vermont stations. On the A Line (Blue): Willow and Willowbrook/Rosa Parks stations. On the L Line (Gold): Union Station, Mariachi Plaza, and Sierra Madre Villa stations. On the J Line (Silver): Harbor Gateway Transit Center, Harbor Freeway, Union Station, and El Monte stations. On the C Line (Green): Harbor Freeway, Aviation/LAX, Willowbrook/Rosa Parks, and Norwalk Stations. On the G Line (Orange): Sepulveda Station.

Voting centers are also located at Union Station and El Monte Station.

The official Metro app- “Transit”- includes information on how to get to Vote-by-Mail drop boxes and Vote Centers. Look for the blue check marks for Vote-by-Mail drop boxes and the gold check marks for Vote Centers.