WESTWOOD—One of the UCLA football player who had tested positive a few weeks ago is now out of isolation and has joined the rest of the team on Oct. 31st along with some of the other players that had also went into isolation from being in close contact with that player.

According to the LA Times a follow up PCR test was performed because it was said to be more reliable and sensitive. This test returned a negative result, confirming a false positive from the first result showing positive taken almost two weeks ago.

Two days ago, the team was reunited, and all were cleared as they prepare for the game vs Colorado University happening on November 7 at the University of Colorado, on the Folsom field in Boulder, Colorado.

The UCLA Bruins have overcome the many barriers they have faced since the beginning of the summer when at first eight players tested positive.

The NCAA Testing strategy for college athletic sports are pre-season, regular season, and post-season coronavirus testing, including daily self-health checks performed on all athletes and athletic personnel before entering and athletic facility. Therefore, game day comes close and all guidelines have been met.

The Colorado University will allow 920 family members to attend the game, however no fans can attend, but have been encouraged to watch the game on ESPN and Fox Family of sports network. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m.