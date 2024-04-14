HOLLYWOOD- Where are all the little monsters? Mother monster will be on the screen again. We are all excited that Lady Gaga is going to play a new version of Harley Quinn in the Joker: Folie a Deux opposite Joaquin Phoenix, who actually won an Oscar for the original movie. The pair seemingly meet and fall in love in the Arkham Asylum before apparently escaping and forming a musical duo. The director is Todd Phillips who says it isn’t a musical, as it has been rumored, however says that the music is an essential element. Back in 2019, Phoenix won an Oscar for best actor in his performance in the Joker.

Back in 2019, the film the “Joker” made over $1 billion dollars, so it was only a matter of time before the twisted psychological thriller centered on the green-haired super villain and Batman adversary would be getting a sequel. According to published reports, it was back in 2022, at the time that Lady Gaga was filming “House of Gucci”, that it was released that she was in early talks to join Phoenix in the Joker: Folie a Deux. The film’s title is a reference to a medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder that affects two or more individuals, usually members of the same family, according to published reports. Then, on August 4 of that year, she confirmed the news, posting a musical teaser to social media that shows the silhouettes of the two actors dancing cheek to cheek. The film was co-written by director Philips and Scott Silver, with whom he collaborated on the Joker.

Filming began in Los Angeles in December 2022, with additional filming in New Jersey and New York, in fact the scenes from the Arkham Asylum scenes were at the Essex County Isolation Hospital, which most of the scenes is said to be centered around the Joker and Harley Quinn’s meeting at the asylum, making the New Jersey location pivotal. Additional scenes were filmed outside the same courthouse where Donald Trump was arraigned in New York City and the so-called Joker stairs in the Bronx. Production reportedly wrapped on April 4, 2023. This past Valentine’s Day, 2024, Philips shared three pics from the film, which included Gaga with the widest eyes known to man alongside Phoenix in full glam, a pic of the two waltzing, and the most Gaga pic of all, the two actors with their noses pressed together. Margot Robbie, the first actress to play Harley Quinn in live-action, shared her enthusiasm about Gaga taking over from her, in an interview with ET.

The film bursts into song on October 4, 2024. It had a budget of $200 million and it’s being distributed by Warner Bros, Warner Bros. Pictures. Based on characters from DC. On the same day, the film “We Harvest,” is also being released. A young surgeon takes a job in corrupt Las Vegas. Facing personal tragedy, he’s tempted by co-workers harvesting criminal organs, believing the cause righteous before realizing his moral compromise. The surgeon accepts a job in a innovative hospital, desperately trying to prove himself financially, he is eager to perform well. His new co-workers welcome him with open arms into their family. He learns that many of the surgeons exert vigilante justice through back-alley surgeries in which they sell the organs of criminals. Faced with this immense financial potential and moral opportunity, he begins to harvest organs for a cause he believes to be good. Only to realize his choice was actually of a greater evil. The film stars Drew Dusterhoff, who also wrote and produces the film.

The same day the film “White Bird,” is scheduled to be release. The film is directed by Marc Forster, and stars Bryce Gheisar, Helen Mirren and many more in this war and adventure film. In the film, Julian has struggled to belong ever since he was expelled from his former school for his treatment of Auggie Pullman. To transform his life, Julian’s grandmother finally reveals her own story of courage. During her youth in Nazi-occupied France, a boy shelters her from mortal danger. Together, they find first love in a stunning, magical world of their own creation, while the boy’s mother risks everything to keep her safe.

Rose’s Scoop: Demi Lovato who is currently filming a movie, in Cranford, took time out of her busy schedule to dine at Ambeli Greek Tavern on Saturday, April 13.The film “Tow,” tells the true story of Amanda Ogle, a Seattle woman who fought her way out of a tow-company scam to reclaim her life and the car that held it together after receiving a tow bill for $21,834, according to the letter. Tow stars, Dominic Sessa, Rose Byrne, Oscar winners Octavia Spencer and Ariana DeBose, Demi Lovato and Simon Rex.