PACIFIC PALISADES—The Los Angeles Fire Department battled a fire inside a parking structure in Pacific Palisades on Sunday, April 21.

The incident was reported at 7:45 a.m. at 17310 W Vereda De La Montura; First arriving companies report a convalescent home (3 residential stories over a parking structure) with light smoke showing due to one automobile on fire in parking structure. The vehicle ablaze was beneath an assisted living facility and was put out within 34 minutes.

One female patient sustained an injury after a fall, while evacuating the building. She was transported by paramedics with the LAFD to a local hospital for treatment. The cause of the fire is under investigation.