HOLLYWOOD HILLS/GRIFFITH PARK—The Los Angeles Fire Department reported on Sunday, April 21, that they rescued a hiker near the Hollywood sign.

The incident was reported at 8:36 a.m. of 1 female hiker needing assistance near the Hollywood sign. The lone hiker was isolated after suffering from a lower extremity injury in a remote area of the Hollywood Hills.

Rescuers on the ground and LAFD Air Ops coordinated a hoist operation and air transport to a local hospital for the injured hiker. The Los Angeles Fire Department did not have any additional details to report about the incident.