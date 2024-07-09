SHERMAN OAKS—On Saturday, July 6, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled a truck fire that was reported at 9:09 p.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway, South of Venture Boulevard. By 10 p.m., the LAFD indicated that the fire has been fully extinguished, and was confined to the tractor (cab) only of the big rig, which included *tandem* (two) trailers containing 7,600 gallons of diesel motor fuel.

The trailers are intact and upright, and were not involved in the fire and are not leaking product. A minimal leak of diesel motor fuel at the scene is attributed to partial leakage of the tractor’s *one* ‘saddle’ tank used to propel the truck. There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.

All lanes of the northbound and southbound 405 Freeway remain closed between Burbank Boulevard and Skirball Center Drive until the LAFD and the California Highway Patrol operations are complete, and the site has been rendered safe for travel. Unknown ETO. Travelers, expect congestion and delay.