BRENTWOOD- On Tuesday, August 3, at approximately 1:27 p.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the 16200 block of West Mulholland Drive in Brentwood, for a reported brush fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found approximately one-quarter acre of heavy brush burning, with a light wind.

“Twenty-four LAFD firefighters held the fire burning in heavy brush to one-quarter acre in 25 minutes, protecting nearby schools, a church, and homes,” LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange said in an official announcement.

LAFD volunteer firefighters continued to improve containment lines around the perimeter of the extinguished fire’s footprint. Crews remained on the scene to make sure there were no hot spots remaining. There were no reported injuries or structure damage and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.