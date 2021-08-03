WESTWOOD- On Tuesday, August 3, at approximately 3:50 p.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to the intersection of Santa Monica Blvd and Westwood Boulevard for a suspect pursuit in a vehicle.

At one point the suspect vehicle smashed into another car while turning around in the middle of Wilshire Boulevard. The suspect also crashed into a building as he was going southbound on Westwood Boulevard.

Witness reports described the vehicle as a silver Infiniti with damage on the tires and side of the car.

It was not immediately known why the suspect was wanted or if the car he was driving had been stolen.