SHERMAN OAKS—The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a brush fire on Friday, July 2 around 3:49 p.m. Crew members worked for about 48 minutes to put out the fire.

The brush fire started in the late afternoon in Sherman Oaks near Burbank Boulevard. It took 28 firefighters to contain the fire burning that was burning medium to heavy brush. The area burned was around one-half acres.

Firefighters were able to surround the fire with hose lines and cut the fire line off near the circumference to keep it from spreading any further. The fire was completely extinguished by 4:37 p.m. Crew members remained on the scene to extinguish any hot spots and stop the chance of re-ignition.

No injuries were reported nor any threats to structures. The cause of the fire has yet to have been determined.