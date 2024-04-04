MALIBU—On April 3, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a vehicle left the highway by the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and Malibu Canyon Road. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) the vehicle plummeted approximately 150 feet down a cliff and into the vegetation down below.



The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.



Canyon News reached out to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. Kelly, the Public Information Officer in the Medical Examiner’s Office responded quickly with the following information:



Reports indicate there were two cliffside rescues. This rescue in Malibu was assigned case number is 2024-05591. The deceased has been identified as a 63-year-old female by the name of Tracy Ann Vancura of Camarillo.



The second cliffside rescue happened on April 4, at 7:41 a.m. at 3730 Roxbury St. in San Pedro.



LAFD reported in a press release those firefighters responded by land, air, and sea. First responders able to reach the injured party located at the bottom of Point Ferman Cliffs but discovered that the patient had already died.

A recovery effort was initiated to recover the remains of the individual. The Medical examiner’s case number is 2024-05612. The name and identifying factors of the deceased are still pending notification of next of kin.





