BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, April 2, the city of Beverly Hills held its ceremony for its newest Mayor, Lester J. Friedman who was sworn in.

Friedman was elected Mayor of Beverly Hills at the City Council’s reorganization meeting on Tuesday evening. He succeeds Julian A. Gold, MD who completed his third and final term on the Beverly Hills City Council. During the same ceremony, Councilmember Lili Bosse completed her third and final term. New Councilmembers Craig A. Corman and Mary N. Wells took the oath of office.

“I am deeply grateful to once again serve our community,” said Mayor Friedman. “Maintaining the safety and security of our community is a top priority, while preparing for the excitement of the 2028 Olympics and other world events will lead to some productive conversations. The year ahead will certainly be one filled with meaningful commitments that will enhance the quality of life for everyone living in and visiting Beverly Hills.”

Mayor Friedman was first elected to the BH City Council in 2017 and served as Mayor during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He previously served on the Beverly Hills Traffic and Parking Commission from 2011 through 2017 and served as its Chair in 2015. Mayor Friedman is also an attorney. Sharona R. Nazarian, PsyD was named Vice Mayor by the BH City Council during the ceremony.

Vice Mayor Nazarian, who was first elected in 2022, previously served as a Beverly Hills Public Works Commissioner and was a past Chair of the Beverly Hills Human Relations Commission. The Mayor and Vice Mayor serve one-year terms and are selected by their City Council colleagues during the annual reorganization meeting.