HOLLYWOOD HILLS- On Tuesday, August 3, at approximately 5:56 p.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) responded to 1950 North Tamarind Avenue, in Hollywood Hills for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found fire in one unit of a four-story modern apartment building.

“Thirty-two LAFD firefighters extinguished fire in one unit of a three-story (four-story in part of the structure) modern apartment building in 24 minutes,” said LAFD spokesmen Nicholas Prange.

Firefighters utilized hose lines to access the above-ground unit and quickly extinguish the flames before they could spread to neighboring units. Smoke filled the second and third floor, which is currently under construction. Residents sheltered in place to avoid coming in contact with smoke and potentially toxic byproducts of combustion.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.