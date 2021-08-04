SANTA MONICA- On Tuesday, August 3, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced that a shooting suspect has been taken into custody.

On Saturday, July 31, at approximately 2:00 a.m., a shooting occurred at the 7/11 located at the intersection of Wellesley Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard. The suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal dispute inside the store, which lead to a physical altercation after the suspect exited the 7/11 store.

The suspect retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and fired multiple times at the victim. The suspect then dialed 911 to report the incident. The suspect cooperated with Detectives and surrendered himself and the handgun to law enforcement.

The suspect was then booked for Attempted Murder.

Detectives say this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.