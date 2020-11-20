PACIFIC PALISADES — The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) rescued a woman trapped on a cliffside on Thursday, November 19, in Pacific Palisades. The incident happened on 15500 Via De Las Olas.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 6:04 p.m. after the initial 9-1-1 call was received at 5:25 p.m., according to Margaret Stewart of LAFD. Crews determined that the woman, who LAFD estimated to be 30 years-old, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The woman was stuck “in the brush on a steep hillside with no footing.” Due to minimal visibility caused by foggy conditions, LAFD said the preferred hoist operation approach was impracticable in that situation.

Firefighters had to come up with an alternate plan and managed to safely bring the woman back “up to ground level” and later transport her to the hospital, Stewart said.

The operation was finalized at 7:45 p.m., according to LAFD — approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes after firefighters responded to the scene.

LAFD did not provide further details about the incident or the condition of the woman.