MALIBU — The Malibu City Council will vote on whether to allow the parking lot at City Hall to host drive-through vaccination for COVID-19 once a vaccine is available. Councilmembers will meet virtually on Monday, November 23.

The parking lot has served as a testing site for the virus on previous occasions earlier in the year. In April, the city partnered with Community Organization Relief Effort (CORE) and Malibu Medical to provide COVID-19 drive-through testing in the City Hall parking lot.

According to the city, over 3,000 tests “were provided to community members, with several hundred tests administered on a daily basis without causing back up and delays on Pacific Coast Highway.”

Malibu Medical has already applied to receive and administer the vaccine, which the city expects “to be available in December 2020 for distribution pursuant to federal guidelines.”

According to a report prepared by Malibu City Manager Reva Feldman, the “location and layout of the City Hall parking lot make it well-suited to accommodate drive-through services.”

“City Hall continues to be open to the public by appointment only and use of the parking lot for drive-through vaccination services is not anticipated to have a significant impact on City operations,” Feldman added.

If the City Council approves the measure, it will allow the parking lot to host drive-through vaccination for COVID-19 and authorize Malibu Mayor Mikke Pierson to “execute any agreements necessary to facilitate the use of the City Hall parking lot as a COVID-19 vaccination site.”

The City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, November 23, at 6:30 p.m.