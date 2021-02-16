WOODLAND HILLS-On Monday, February 15, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to a structure fire in the 4000 block of North San Blas Avenue in Woodland Hills.

Upon arrival, firefighters “encountered excessive storage conditions on the “Sub 1 level”, which means the first level below ground level, slowing their progress on an interior attack,” said Margaret Stewart of the LAFD. “One additional task force was requested by the Incident Commander.”

A total of 47 firefighters fully extinguished the fire in approximately 37 minutes after they moved “from a transitional mode into an offensive fire attack,” according to Stewart. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.