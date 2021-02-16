MELROSE-On Monday, February 15, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced that robbery detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for robbing a man.

On January 30, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m., two suspects approached a man in the 700 block of North Vista Street after he shopped in nearby stores. The suspects physically assaulted the victim and took his property, including a Rolex watch. The suspects then fled the scene in a white compact car.

A video of the attack can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnAUJrADXYA.

Dining and shopping areas along the Melrose corridor have experienced an increase in armed robberies since January 30, 2021. Many of the robberies have taken place during daytime hours. The suspects have been targeting people wearing high-end jewelry, specifically Rolex watches.

The suspects are described as Black males between 20 and 30 years of age. They have used different vehicles and appear to follow victims from stores and restaurants in the area. In most instances, the suspects wait for victims to reach an isolated area before they attack them at gunpoint. Since January 30, Wilshire Area has experienced at least seven robberies that involved Rolex watches.

Anyone with information on these crimes can call Robbery Detective S. Villatoro at (213) 922-8217. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.