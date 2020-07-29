STUDIO CITY— On July 28, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to reports of three individuals who were unresponsive to CPR below the Ventura Freeway underpass.

The call came in at approximately 1:28 P.M. at 11138 W. Moorpark St. where the victims were discovered. LAFD’s alert states the victims were all pulseless and non-breathing adults. They stated the cause is due to an apparent overdose.

The alert further said, “Firefighters systematically searched the vicinity, including tents at the nearby homeless encampment to ensure there were no other victims.”

The victims were all transported by LAFD Paramedics to area hospitals. None of the identities have been disclosed nor has there been an update on the condition of the patients, but their condition was listed as “grave,” under the initial reporting.