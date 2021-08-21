HOLLYWOOD–The driver of an orange Lamborghini crashed his car into a post office vehicle parking yard on Saturday, August 21—the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the accident occurred in the 6500 block of Selma Avenue. The driver and passenger in the Lamborghini suffered minor injuries including three others. No one was transported to the hospital to seek medical treatment.

The crash left a considerable amount of debris splattered on the highway, the crash also caused powerlines to shut down.