SANTA MONICA- On Tuesday, June 29, the Santa Monica City Council appointed Lana Negrete to the Council to fill the seat vacated by Kevin McKeown. Negrete, who was selected from 34 eligible candidates was sworn into her seat by City Clerk Denise Anderson-Warren.

“It’s a special privilege to serve the community I love as a member of the City Council,” said Councilmember Lana Negrete. “I am ready and excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work with my Council colleagues and City staff as we lift up communitywide recovery and a strong future for Santa Monica.”

As part of her application, Negrete expressed how she wanted to work with the Council to “work together as a collective to create sustainable solutions to the city’s issues, expand programs that need further expanding and to thoughtfully address the concerns of all residents from all corners of the city. A council that works together to serve the people of the city who depend on them.”

“Councilmember Negrete is a lifelong resident who brings a wealth of knowledge about the issues impacting youth and families, renters, and small business owners,” said Mayor Sue Himmelrich. “We warmly welcome Councilmember Negrete and look forward to our work together to bring about Santa Monica’s bright future.”