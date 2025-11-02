MALIBU—On Friday, October 31, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page for road work that is expected by Caltrans on Pacific Coast Highway starting Monday, November 3 and running thru November 9.

CURRENT CONDITIONS / SPEED LIMITS

• Temescal Canyon Road – Sunset Boulevard: 35 mph, cones and signage in place.

• Sunset Boulevard – Carbon Beach Terrace: Active work zone, single-lane closures, 25 mph.

Crews may set up closures weekdays, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

POTENTIAL LANE CLOSURES IN ACTIVE WORK ZONES

• Ventura County Line – Carbon Beach Terrace: Work near Trancas Canyon Roadd–Guernsey Avenue and Corral Canyon Bridge; possible night closures.

• Kanan Dume Road – Ramirez Canyon Road: 7 a.m.–4 p.m. November 6–7, one northbound lane closed.

• Latigo Canyon Road – Puerco Canyon Road: 7 a.m.–3 p.m. Wed–Fri, one northbound lane closed.

• Las Flores Canyon Road – Sunset Boulevard: Fire damage, slope, and drainage repairs; lane closures as needed, 9 p.m.–6 a.m.

• South of Big Rock Drive: Northbound reduced to one lane, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. weekdays.

• Las Flores Canyon – Topanga Canyon Boulevard: SCE trenching; northbound lane/shoulder closures 4 a.m.–3 p.m. weekdays, 4 a.m.–4 p.m. weekends, 9 p.m.–6 a.m. daily. Southbound closures 9 a.m.–5 p.m. weekdays, 4 a.m.–4 p.m. weekends, 9 p.m.–6 a.m. daily.

• South of Topanga Canyon Boulevard: Rock mitigation, 6 a.m.–3 p.m. weekdays, one northbound lane closed about half a mile south.

• Coastline Drive – Porto Marina Way: Retaining wall work near Getty Villa, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. weekdays, one northbound lane closed.

TOPANGA CANYON BOULEVARD – PCH TO GRAND VIEW DRIVE

• Closed to motorists midnight–5 a.m. daily.

• One-way traffic control (pilot car) postmile 2.5–2.8, 5 a.m.–midnight (Caltrans emergency work).

• One-way control for SCE trenching postmile 4.3–6.7, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. weekdays.

• SCE overnight work Grand View Dr–Topanga town center, 9 p.m.–5:30 a.m., Sunday–Friday.