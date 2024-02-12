CALIFORNIA—On Friday, February 8, the Los Angeles Police Department Street Racing Task Force announced in collaboration with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) are announcing the arrest of a man believed to be one of the largest street takeover organizers in Southern California.

The LAPD reported on February 7, around 5 a.m., the Street Racing Task Force conducted a residential search warrant in Paramount along with elements from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Paramount Station. The operation was successful in locating and arresting a suspect. With over 70,000 followers on social media, this organizer has coordinated events throughout Southern California that have not only resulted in large-scale takeovers but also smash-and-grab robberies, vehicle thefts, and other violent crimes including murder.

The arrest is significant for Los Angeles and the Southern California region. The collaborative efforts of the LAPD, the LASD, and the CHP were critical in the arrest of Erick Romero Quintana, 20, of Paramount. He was arrested, booked, and issued a “Release from Custody” citation for 182(A)(1) PC – Conspiracy (Booking No. 6754961) and is facing multiple felony counts related to the organization of these takeover events.

The LAPD’s Street Racing Task Force consists of specially trained officers who are tasked with combatting illegal racing, sideshows, and spectating which has been creating chaos in numerous communities.

Anyone with details is asked to contact the Street Racing Task Force at 213-833-3746. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.