TOPANGA CANYON—On Friday, February 9, the Los Angeles Police Department disclosed they are in need of the public’s help to locate Asia Alvarado.

The LAPD reported that Alvarado is described as a 32-year-old Black female, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing black clothing and burgundy shoes.

Anyone who has seen or has information regarding the whereabouts of Asia Alvarado is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Topanga Division at 818-756-4800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.