BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, February 17, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect for the shootings of two individuals walking from morning prayer services held at their Shul on Wednesday, February 15 and Thursday, February 16. Both victims received non-fatal injuries. According to police, the suspect was apprehended in Riverside County without further incident.

The first shooting occurred at approximately 10:00 a.m., close to the intersection of South Shenandoah Street and Cashio Avenue.



According to reports by the non-profit Jewish security group, Magen Am, the suspect was described as, “a middle-aged Asian male with a possible beard or goatee.”

The suspect was driving an older model dark gray vehicle with cardboard stacked in the back of it.



The victim was reportedly wearing a yarmulke as he was walking to his car when the suspect drove up and fired two shots at him. The first shot hit the victim in the arm, and the second shot missed him entirely. The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The second shooting occurred on South Bedford and Pico Boulevard approximately 24 hours after the first shooting. The suspect was described as an armed white male wearing a black mask, black glasses, and a black sweater.



LAPD detectives reportedly confiscated evidence during the arrest including a rifle and a handgun.

Agudath Israel sent the following message to, The Yeshiva World:

“Agudath Israel is greatly concerned over two shootings on consecutive days victimizing Orthodox Jews leaving their synagogues following morning prayers.

Our California office has been in touch with the Los Angeles Police Department, as well as Los Angeles Councilwoman Katy Young Yaroslovsky’s office, who are taking this situation very seriously. While we do not yet know who the shooter(s) are, if the cases are related, or what the motivations may have been, Agudath Israel feels that these incidents should be investigated as hate crimes until we know otherwise. In the meantime, we ask all Los Angeles institutions to be especially vigilant in the days ahead. We pray for the complete recovery of the victims of these shootings.”

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said, “There is a lot more to this that we will share at the appropriate time.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued the following statement on February 16th:



“These attacks against members of our Jewish community in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood are absolutely unacceptable. It is my understanding that both the Los Angeles Police Department and the FBI are investigating these incidents as hate crimes, so I want to be very clear: anti-Semitism and hate crimes have no place in our city or our country. Those who engage in either will be caught and held fully accountable… We are a strong city and we are strongest when we stand united against hate together.”