LOS ANGELES—Detectives of the Central Traffic Division of the Los Angeles Police Department are in need of the public’s assistance with details that would help in the identification and arrest of the driver for a hit-and run that left a 51-year-old man injured.

According the LAPD newsroom page, on February 21, around 10:15 a.m., Central Traffic officers responded to a hit and run traffic that occurred in the 1100 block of E. 49th Street. The pedestrian was struck by a car as he was crossing the street near his home. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and did not provide aid as required by California law.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital with severe injuries and in critical condition.

The description of the car is believed to be a light green, 2004 to 2009 Toyota Prius. The front windshield is heavily damaged. The identity of the driver is currently unknown and the investigation is still ongoing.

On April 15, 2015, the Los Angeles City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and developed a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide details leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer C. LaFleur, Central Traffic Division Detectives, at (213) 833-3713. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.