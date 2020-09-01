LOS FELIZ— The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating its own officers for allegedly letting a drunk driver go on the scene of an accident that happened on August 22.

At the intersection of Hillhurst and Los Feliz, an apparent drunk driver hit three parked vehicles in a residential area at 4 P.M. A neighbor, Katy Wicker, was able to record the incident. Wicker took to Instagram and Facebook to report the scene after the responding LAPD officers from the Traffic Division failed to conduct a sobriety field test which the witnesses allegedly asked for them to do.

In the video it shows the suspect stumbling and slurring his words as he is talking with the responding officers. LAPD said that responding officers decide in the moment whether or not to conduct sobriety tests. Wicker further did a Facebook Live video moments after officers left the scene, showing the suspect sitting on the ground before leaving the scene entirely.

Posted by Katy Wicker on Saturday, August 22, 2020

The suspect took off one car’s door as well as another car’s back bumper alongside other damages. No physical injuries were reported. An officer is shown giving his information to one of the victims and stating the accident report will be available through the victim’s insurance provider before leaving.

LAPD confirmed with Canyon News they are investigating the officers involved but didn’t state any further information.