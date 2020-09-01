MAILBU—The City of Malibu announced the reopening of Bluffs Park and the neighboring Skate Park to the general public on August 31.

WELCOME BACK 🙌 Malibu Bluffs Park and Skate Park reopen TODAY, with Covid-19 restrictions in place. Follow posted City rules and Covid-19 guidelines, to keep visitors safe. Visit https://t.co/eCZRyaFlQb or https://t.co/VA966A7jSF for more info pic.twitter.com/hY7LUArrIG — Malibu Community Services (@MalibuCSD) August 31, 2020

Malibu Bluffs Park offers two baseball diamonds, a soccer and multipurpose field, playground suitable for ages 2-12, jogging path, picnic tables, whale watching station and the Michael Landon Community Center on the six-acre land. It is located at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The park’s closure came with orders to stay-at-home to protect the community from the spread of coronavirus. The City began opening up select parks on May 15 for public use with physical distancing requirements and safety guidelines in place to protect the health and safety of the community, according to a public announcement.

“It is important for the mental and physical wellbeing of our community to be able to enjoy outdoor recreation, relaxation and sports, fresh air, and the natural beauty that we cherish in Malibu, so I am very happy that we are able to open our City parks today,” said Mayor Karen Farrer in the announcement.

Malibu Bluffs Park was not a part of the reopening in May.

A neighboring temporary skate park has also reopened to the public with the exception of being reservation only Monday through Friday from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Skaters can reserve one two-hour skate session through the City’s online reservation system every other day, up to one week in advance. The park first opened July 3 before closing briefly. Plans to build a permanent skate park have been in the works with the first public design meeting to be held September 2.