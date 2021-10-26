CALIFORNIA—Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department Central Bureau are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect(s) who killed one victim and injured another victim.

On Saturday, October 23, at around 7:41 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Central Area uniformed patrol officers responded to a radio call of an, “Assault with a Deadly Weapon that Just Occurred,” inside one of the apartments in the 800 block of South Grand Avenue.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers learned of three people who were shot. Two individuals, a victim and a suspect in the incident, were transported to local hospitals where they are expected to survive from injuries sustained. As officers conducted a search for victims, a second victim was discovered inside the apartment. The victim suffered multiple injuries to his torso and died on the scene.

Detectives assumed investigative responsibility for the case that revealed that four Black, male suspects entered the location to possibly purchase marijuana from the victim. The victim and at least one of the suspects engaged in such transactions on prior occasions. An argument ensued and one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. An exchange of gunfire occurred between the suspects and additional victims. The suspects were last seen running from the location with the victims’ property. One of the suspects was struck by gunfire and collapsed outside of the building where he was treated by paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department and transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with details on the other suspects is asked to call Central Bureau Homicide Detective Brad Golden, at (213) 996-4161. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.