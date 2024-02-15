CALIFORNIA—The Los Angeles Police Department are investigating a homicide that transpired on Tuesday, February 13. Homicide detectives from the LAPD’s Valley Bureau are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, or suspects, responsible for the murder of an unhoused individual.

The LAPD reported on February 13, around 10 a.m., North Hollywood patrol officers responded to a radio call of an “Ambulance Death Investigation” at the homeless encampment located in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard. They located a male who’d been assaulted and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

There is no suspect information available at the moment. Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact Valley Bureau Homicide detectives, at (818) 374-9550. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.